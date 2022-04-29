community, rotary sutherland shire, sutherland hospital

Five Sutherland Shire Rotary clubs hosted a 'thank you' barbecue at Sutherland Hospital on Thursday, to acknowledge the dedication staff have showed to patients during the pandemic. On April 28, club members from Engadine, Cronulla Caringbah, Sutherland and the Passport Club of Sylvania, threw sausages on the sizzle to feed doctors, nurses, and all those who work in the wards. "The occasion was to acknowledge the hard work of so many people, particularly in the past two years under COVID-19," Alan Heighway of Sutherland Rotary said. "Some of the nurses I spoke with on the day said the barbecue gave them the perfect reason to leave their workplace, walk outside and enjoy a lunchtime break they don't normally take." Shire businesses including Something Nice Foods, Simped Foods at Kirrawee and Woolworths Miranda, Jannali, Southgate and Menai donated all the sausages, bread and onions. Hospital General Manager, Vicki Weeden, says Rotary's act of kindness is touching and appreciated. "It was wonderful see staff take some time out of their busy day to enjoy the barbeque lunch," she said. "Our staff have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to provide quality healthcare services to the community. It's efforts such as this that shows just how much people value their local hospital and lets our staff know that the community support their important work in caring for those who need medical care." Rotary has also been busy supporting several causes recently, including sending 81 boxes of non-perishable foods to flood victims in Lismore. Its upcoming events include Sundays markets on the first day of the month at Engadine Square, and a high tea on July 9 at Cronulla to provide medical supplies to Fiji. It also has a new area of focus, to protect the environment. Cronulla Rotarians regularly clean the beach, removing plastics from harm's way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/17110be2-c0f7-4da8-b800-f1b211243c33.jpg/r0_270_5315_3273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg