The Labor Party candidate who is taking on Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Cook has lived in the electorate for three decades - and surfed there for four. Simon Earle, 50, of Caringbah, said he was motivated to run for Parliament "because the people of Cook deserve a representative with authentic local ties". Mr Morrison and his family moved to Sutherland Shire after he won a controversial Liberal Party preselection in 2007. Mr Earle, who has been a Labor Party branch member for about eight years, has never run as a candidate before this election. "They asked if anyone was interested and I put my hand up," he said. "It's probably quite aspirational but, also, people in the electorate should have someone representing them who is genuinely local, who is one of the community and understands the issues. "I would like to hear what their hopes are and prosecute them in the Federal Parliament. "Initially I thought it was unrealistic because the Liberal margin is 19 per cent, but the more I speak to people I think there is a mood for change. "I am buoyed by the enthusiasm other people have in having a local running to represent them. If we don't get there, which is likely, we are offering an alternative." Mr Earle is the chief executive of a training company and former primary school teacher and educator for Life Education St George and Sutherland Shire. "Four generations of my family live locally - my children, nephews, sister, cousins, mother, aunts, uncles, and grandmother," he said. "My wife Emma and I send our two children to local schools and spend weekends cheering their sporting teams from the sidelines." Mr Earle has been a lifesaver and Nippers squad leader with the North Cronulla club for the last 10 years and was also involved with the club when he was growing up. He takes his board out, usually before work, four to five times a week. "I understand the hard work and sacrifices we make for our family members, young and old," he said. "I know the challenge many of us face raising children while caring for our parents and grandparents," he said. "That's why I support Labor's plan to fix the crisis in aged care with registered nurses onsite 24/7 and better food for residents." Mr Earle said a Labor government would also reduce the cost of living, with cheaper childcare and electricity. His other commitments are to to help work with all levels of government to rebuild the War Memorial Pool at Carss Park and take action on the severe erosion and environmental damage threatening local beaches.

