The Can Too Foundation, which promotes cancer research and prevention, has reached an impressive milestone, skyrocketing to $25 million in funds raised since the charity was launched in 2005. The foundation is an Australian independent health promotion charity that was established in 2005. It is strongly supported by Sutherland Shire participants, and encourages the community to actively get involved in physical events for a worthy cause. Deputy Chairwoman of the Board, Barbara King, of Grays Point, a Can Too participant, said the money raised since the foundation's inception was a "massive achievement". "It's been all through the participants, not through sponsors. It's people running, swimming, really challenging themselves in a community spirit way," she said. The foundation has strong collaborations with top research bodies in Australia including Cancer Council. It works to review research grants for the Federal Government and helps young researchers get their careers off the ground following their doctorates. "It's also about personal development and empowerment," Mrs King said. "What we want to do is grow our social impact particularly in the shire, and see a demographic shift to encourage more men, families, children and teenagers to get involved." Like many charities, the foundation was forced to navigate through COVID-19 challenges at the height of the pandemic. But it also bit the bullet early, which worked out in its favour. "Fundraising took a hit because of the economic conditions but our swim program has always been popular, with record numbers this year," Mrs King said. "We actually went ahead of the government and pivoted to online training early, which was and still is very successful in keeping people connected." One of its major fundraisers is an ocean swim supported by Elouera Surf Life Saving Club. There are also running, walking and general fitness programs in Waratah Park and Don Lucas Reserve, and its most recent event, Shark Island, an annual fixture for the swim pod. "We will be looking to expand on local events as our footprint grows off the success of the ocean swim pods out of Elouera, particularly running and looking at kayaking," Mrs King said. A new chief executive, Paul Rose, has also been appointed in 2022. Mr Rose, a cancer survivor, is a former General Manager of consumer healthcare for Pfizer in Australia and New Zealand.

