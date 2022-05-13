latest-news, Sutherland Shire Citizens' Heritage Festival, vintage bus rides, tramway museum, Sydney bus museum, posponed

Update The Kurnell Village Fair, which was due to be held on Sunday has been postponed due to the sodden state of Marton Park after all the rain. Organisers will look for a new date, possibly in September. A Facebook post said, "It is with a very heavy heart that we have to advise our community that we will be postponing this year's fair. "This was an incredibly difficult decision following a site visit yesterday confirming that the ground is not suitable for an event on Sunday. "Holding an event in such poor weather conditions would see a huge reduction in attendance and quality of experience for patrons and stallholders. "We want to assure you this decision was made in everyone's best interest and we will advise a new date as soon as we have one confirmed by SSC. "Should you need to contact the committee, please do so via the website." Earlier The Kurnell Village Fair, which is in its 25th year, will be held in Marton Park on Sunday, May 15. The event, which is a highlight of the annual Sutherland Shire Heritage Festival, commemorates the diverse history of Kurnell. The fair, between 9am and 4pm, will feature rides, performances from local talent and up to 40 food and variety stalls on a relaxing Sunday. Another family activity being held on Sunday as part of the festival is a Celtic Concert in Parc Menai . The festival continues until May 29, including:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/7b6232e4-21d5-4642-81aa-a27f61159f40.jpg/r0_194_843_670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg