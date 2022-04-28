Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Have your say on the future of Georges River

comment,

Thank you to all those who contributed to the review of our Community Strategic Plan, also known as "The Plan". We received 709 direct responses from our community, and your feedback has contributed to the priorities and goals that Council has outlined for the future. Council is now ready to publicly exhibit this draft document and I invite our community to share your thoughts. Some of our ten-year highlights include ensuring that 'Greening, canopy cover and bushland and biodiversity preservation are maximised' and that 'Our town centres are green, clean, vibrant and activated, and have good amenities'. If you would like to learn more and view the draft Community Strategic Plan, log into our Your Say page. You can also head down to our Libraries or Customer Service Centres to view the document in person. Have we captured what's important to you and what you want for the future? Is there something else you want to see? We're inviting you to provide feedback on the draft Plan. Council is also exhibiting our Draft Delivery Program, Operational Plan and Resourcing Strategy. Together with our draft Community Strategic Plan, these documents work together to outline Council's key services, projects, programs and budget for the next financial year, and plans for the funds, assets digital framework and people needed to deliver them. Are you interested in learning more and taking that next step to contribute to decisions happening in our Georges River community? Consultation is an opportunity for Council to share new projects and initiatives, provide updates on ongoing developments, and open a space for discussion with our community. Most importantly, it's the beginning of a conversation, an update, or a conclusion to a scenario where Council has partnered with the community to drive decisions that make for better services in Georges River. Your Say Georges River is our primary online consultation platform. Even with changing restrictions, we've been able to host projects, both big and small, online and listen to our community on important issues. For many of us, it's still a new way to communicate, but I encourage everyone to check Council's open and ongoing projects, and consider creating your own account to be part of the conversation. A great way to stay informed and up to date is by registering for our Your Say Panel. Members of the panel receive our fortnightly newsletter that provides information on new and ongoing consultations, access to provide feedback on the consultations, and opportunities to help shape the development of the Your Say platform. Of course, we love meeting with our community in person as well and we're looking forward to catching up with you across 2022 and beyond. Visit Georges River Council's Your Say portal at: yoursay.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Have your say on the future of Georges River