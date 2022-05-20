latest-news, st george hospital southern sydney sexual assault support service, full stop australia

A national sexual assault support service says survivors have been left on long waiting lists or with no support at all, as demand for assistance from victims soars. NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research showed a 61 per cent increase in sexual assault incidents reported to NSW Police in March 2021, compared with the monthly average over the previous year. Full Stop Australia, an advocacy organisation, is calling for an election commitment from both major parties to remedy what they say is a gap in critical services. "We are hearing from survivors across the country that they are being turned away from sexual assault services, told that they have to wait up to 12 months to access a service," Chief Executive Officer of Full Stop Australia, Hayley Foster, said. She said ongoing funding to support sexual violence survivors was crucial, to help them recover from their traumatic experiences. "People impacted by sexual violence need specialist support to manage and recover from the impacts of the trauma they have experienced, and there needs to be investment into key referral pathways," she said. "GPs and other health professionals should have clear referral options for their patients to access the violence and trauma-informed care they need, and this should wrap around the individual, so they don't have to go from service to service and retell their story." It took Helen*, 55, several decades to finally talk about her traumatic childhood experiences. She was sexually abused by her paternal grandfather when she was about five years old. As a child growing up in Sutherland Shire, she felt she was only able to seek counselling when her past started to affect her mental health. "I've had lots of trauma counselling for anxiety. My depression was more on the line of PTSD," she said. Having access to support was eventually helpful, she said. "I blocked it out for a long time. But talking about it has helped to learn it wasn't my fault," she said. The abuse started at her grandparent's house. "I remember feeling disgusted but I would go into a zombie-like trance," she said. "Pop said 'we won't tell your mummy, it would be our secret'. I was so happy the day of his funeral. But I was always terrified. It affected my relationships." In March 2022, the Federal Government pledged an extra $189 million for domestic, family and sexual violence services. Funding is also going towards supporting victim-survivors recover. Southern Sydney Sexual Assault Service at St George Hospital offers recent or historical sexual assault support for people aged 14 and over. The free service is available whether or not a person chooses not to report a crime to the police. It provides counselling, advice and referrals. * not her real name 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) is a 24/7 national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636

