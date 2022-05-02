community, convenience point c store connells point

A humble little corner shop that has served the Connells Point community for almost 19 years has closed it doors. Convenience Point - C Store, on Connells Point Road, had its final day of trade on May 1, marking the end of an era for owners Amelia and Allen Xu. The married couple have run the shop since 2003, when their second born child was a two -month-old baby. It was the ideal working environment for the family, who have lived at the back of the store from the day the doors open with a tinkle. "It was September 1 when we opened, which I will always remember because it is also my husband's birthday," Ms Xu said. "I was working in a bank and after having a baby I realised I couldn't work five days. This business was very good for raising children. Anytime one of us was in the front of the shop, the other looking after the baby." The early days were thriving. Essentials including bread, milk and basic groceries flew off the shelves, and as the nearby school bell rang, excited pupils wanting a sugar hit of mixed lollies or an ice-cream flocked in. Of course public holidays including Mother's Day would mean bunches of flowers were a popular pick-up from the passers-by. "In the beginning, mostly elderly people would buy their newspaper and Italian Vienna bread," Mrs Xu, 60, said. "Gradually they moved into nursing homes or passed away. Then we saw their children growing up, getting married. I made lots of friends from our customers." With their two children not so little anymore, the couple decided to try to sell the property again. "Two years ago we put it on the marked but we struggled," Mrs Xu said. "Because of the pandemic we postponed it. People have money in this area but we are closing because of COVID-19. Business has gone down by nearly 50 per cent." She said it was time to enjoy life in a different way. "Another milestone has started," she said. "In 18 years and eight months we have barely had family life. We only saw our family out for a dinner a handful of times. We would eat separately. Our days were long. "I want to pick up piano playing again, and Allen would like to do some gardening. We miss miss our customers and I want each of them to know we appreciate everyone who supported us. Without them we had nothing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/331dfdaa-e353-4a1b-8799-f90728824cae.JPG/r0_285_4805_3000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

MEET THE LOCALS Convenience Point - C Store closes after almost 19 years at Connells Point Eva Kolimar