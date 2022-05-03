latest-news, Rod Coy, 2022 Relay for Life, Sutherland Shire, Carmelo Pesce

Rain was falling but spirits were high as the 21st Sutherland Shire Relay for Life got under way at Don Lucas Reserve at Wanda on Saturday morning. By afternoon, the sun was shining and there was a beautiful sky for the evening candlelight ceremony where people shine their torches into the sky to remember a loved one lost to cancer, which was followed by a banquet under the stars. A glorious sunrise over the ocean on Sunday morning spurred on those who had walked laps during the night. About 4000 people - far more than expected - attended the 24-hour event to remember cancer victims, support those living with it along with their carers, and to raise money for research through Cancer Council NSW. Rod Coy, chairman of the community organising committee, said the event was "a raging success". "It ended up being about three quarters of the size of pre-COVID events, which is amazing," he said. "The numbers were far higher than we anticipated and we could end up raising close to $250,000 for cancer research," he said. The event began just before 10am on Saturday with the Survivors and Carers Lap of Honour, led by the St George Sutherland Scottish Pipe Band. Mayor Carmelo Pesce then rang the bell for the many supporters to start their walk. The ringing of a bell has long signified the end of cancer treatment. Mr Coy said bad weather had never stopped the event. "People with cancer are heroic the way they keep going during their treatment, and so we keep on with them, no matter what," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/72a37340-ef30-43c5-aa1e-5250e63c6793.jpg/r564_129_1820_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg