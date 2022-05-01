community,

The combination of COVID-19 and a forecast severe flu season makes having a vaccination all the more important this year to help prevent against influenza and its complications, Labor leader Chris Minns said. Vaccination is a way to protect people from serious disease caused by influenza and getting vaccinated against the flu also helps protect other people, especially those who are too sick or young to be vaccinated. Recognising the importance of getting a flu shot, Kogarah MP, Mr Minns received his vaccination at Gilchrist Pharmacy in Bexley last Friday . Mr Minns, like many Australians recognises, that the more people who are vaccinated in the community, the less likely the disease will spread. Nancy Gayed at Gilchrist Pharmacy warned communities not to be complacent about the flu. "Last year flu numbers were down, largely because of lockdowns and isolation," Nancy said. "This year is going to be a lot different and we anticipate it will be a very tough flu season. "Many people fail to recognise how dangerous the flu is. "However, getting vaccinated is the way to protect yourself and your community." Getting your flu shot at your community pharmacy is easy and convenient. "You can be confident in your local community pharmacists' skills and ability, as they must complete appropriate training before they can administer flu shots," Nancy said. "Community pharmacists are among Australia's most accessible healthcare professionals and so are very well-placed to administer flu shots. "There is often no waiting time to get flu vax at pharmacy. "In Australia, 95 per cent of capital city-based residents, and some 72 per cent of those based in regional areas live within 2.5 kilometres of a pharmacy so they are really convenient and easy to get to for most people." People can book their flu shot through findapharmacy.com.au

Minns warns of tough flu season ahead