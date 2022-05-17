latest-news,

Barton is considered a safe Labor seat with sitting MP Linda Burney holding the seat by a 9.6 per cent margin. Ms Burney is the Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians. She is the first indigenous woman elected to the House of Representatives. Since it was established in 1922, Barton has been in Labor's hands for more than 70 years. The Liberal's Nick Varvaris won the seat, which had been a Labor stronghold, in 2013 by a 0.3 per cent margin. A boundary redistribution in 2015 moved Barton's boundary north into Labor areas of Tempe, Marrickville and Tempe and drew its south limit at President Avenue, Brighton-Le-Sands. This meant Barton lost Liberal voting booths in Monterey, Dolls Point and Sans Souci to the eletorate of Cook, now held by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. In 2016 Ms Burney took back Barton from Mr Varvaris gaining 54.39 per cent of the vote, with a swing of 4.14 per cent on top of Labor's notional margin of 4.4 per cent after a redistribution of the seat. In the 2019 election she secured 58.3 per cent of the vote (Two Party Preferred), with a swing to her of 1.1 percent. Ms Burney has drawn number one spot on the ballot paper for the 2022 Federal Election. She faces a field of four other candidates. The candidates for Barton, listed as in the order of the ballot draw are: Linda Burney, Australian Labor Party. Dimitrios Honos, United Australia Party. Taylor Brooke Vandijk, The Greens. John Goody, Liberals Philip Pollard, Pauline Hansen's One Nation. Linda Burney has been involved in the political sphere for more than 40 years, including 13 years in the NSW Parliament serving as a senior cabinet minister for four years and been Deputy Opposition Leader for five years. She began her career as a school teacher at Mt Druitt in the late 1970s and moved into policy and curriculum development with the Education Department. She has headed a government organisation involved in Aboriginal education, represented Australia in Aboriginal Affairs at the United Nations and and been a member of the NSW Anti-Discrimination Board and NSW Board of Studies. UAP's Dimitrios Thanos grew up in Earlwood and graduated from the University of Sydney with a triple major in Finance, Economics and Marketing. He has worked in the corporate insurance industry for almost 20 years. He said he is committed to the key UAP values of freedom, self-autonomy, non-intrusive government and wellbeing for all Australians. Greens candidate for Barton, Taylor Vandijk works in aged and disability care and lives in Brighton. Ms Vandijk supports better staff to patient ratios for health workers, as well as the Greens policy for brining dental care into Medicare. She is vice president of the local Community Garden and regularly organises volunteers for Bushcare and to clean up local beaches. She studied sustainability at university, gradating with honours. Liberal candidate for Barton John Goody, is a St George resident, growing up in Hurstville, Kogarah Bay and Carlton. His first job was working in a local supermarket and he now works for an employment relations business. As well as strong economic management, he sees key issues as improvements to local roads and transport to ensure better community access to hospitals and healthcare. Phillip Pollard is One Nation's candidate for Barton. A former printer and foreman, he also served in the Australian Army as a National Serviceman, Reservist, and in the Regular Army achieving the rank of Warrant Officer. Mr Pollard said important issues are protecting water, limiting urban development and congestion, making affordable energy available, reducing foreign ownership, building trade apprenticeships and protecting pensions and aged care. Barton covers an area from Sydenham in the north; to President Avenue in the south; Kingsgrove Road, the M5 and King Georges Road in the west; to Cooks River and Botany Bay in the east. The main suburbs include Bexley, Brighton-Le-Sands, Campsie (part), Canterbury (part), Carlton (part), Earlwood, Hurlstone Park (part), Hurstville, Kingsgrove (part), Kyeemagh, Marrickville (part), Rockdale, Tempe and Wolli Creek.

