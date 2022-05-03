community,

The Ron Rathbone Local History Competition is back with $9,000 in prize money to encourage local historians to explore the diverse history of Bayside. "I am so pleased Council is continuing to support this competition which plays such an important role in keeping our local history alive and available for future generations," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. The Ron Rathbone Local History Competition honours the memory of Ron Rathbone, former Rockdale mayor who was passionate about local heritage and history. His actions led to heritage listings for many significant buildings in Bayside and he was the author of books on the history of Rockdale, Bexley, Arncliffe and Carlton. Last year's winner was Leonie Bell for her history of Dappeto House, its owner and builder Frederick Gibbins, and the girls who lived there when it was a Salvation Army home for girls. Entries for the 2022 Ron Rathbone Local History Competition are now open. This year there are three categories: Entries close 19 July 2022. Details and entry forms: https://www.bayside.nsw.gov.au/community/arts-and-culture/ron-rathbone-local-history-competition

Ron Rathbone Local History Competition open