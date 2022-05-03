community,

Home is where the art is for the Green family of Kurnell. The Greens, Richard and Astrid Green and their daughters Annabel and Julia, are holding their second combned exhibition of artworks this month at the Art Gallery Kurnell. Called "Creative in Isolation" the exhibition is the result of time spent constructively by the Greens lockdown. And while the isolation of lockdown was a burden for many, the Greens used to take time out and focus on the colourful features of their surroundings. Their art works range from seascapes to birds and animals andl scenes from Sutherland Shire and the Illawarra area. They include watercolours, pastels, charcoal and oil-paintings. "Our first Art exhibition in Sydney was at the Kurnell Gallery September, 2020 and with the COVID years there has been plenty of challenges leading up to us having a second exhibition," Richard said. "In late 2020 Astrid returned from Germany and spent 14 days in Quarantine in Brisbane," he said. "Painting during this time helped coping with the isolation. Further creative times were had during Sydney lockdowns. "Art is something that is creative and enjoyable plus it can be a distraction from the noise that surrounds our lives." Richard said he hopes people will come along and have a look at what has inspired the Green family during isolation and lockdown. The exhibition is at the Art Gallery Kurnell until Sunday, May 29. Details: Art Gallery Kurnell, 6 Prince Charles Parade, Kurnell, open Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/82333dc6-f764-4212-a6a4-9336b1c28f16.jpg/r263_707_6960_4491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg