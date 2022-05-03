Now hear this, the era of silent movies is back

latest-news,

The quiet time is over for Jan Thorp, organiser of the Moving Picture Show. Jan's tribute to the silent movie era, The Moving Picture Show returns next month with a screening of the 1928 silent comedy classic, Speedy. After suspending screenings because of COVID restrictions, The Moving Picture Show is presenting a rare chance for movie-goers to return to the era of silent movies. Speedy is set in New York, a place described in the film's opening credits as a city "where everybody is in such a hurry that they take Saturday's bath on Friday so they can do Monday's washing on Sunday." The movie tells the story of 'Speedy' Swift who saves from extinction the city's last horse-drawn taxi, owned by his girlfriend's grandfather. The film includes what is considered cinema's first great New York City chase scene. "Speedy stars Harold Lloyd who is best known for crazy chases in Model T Fords through the Streets of New York," Jan said. "There's a wonderful scene in Coney Island on death-defying rides plus a real baseball game with Babe Ruth in a cameo role," she said. "Altogether, it's a funny and wonderfully historic film." Previously, The Moving Picture Show has played at The Sydney Fringe Festival, Fairground Follies, Menangle Steam Museum, Australian Model T Festival and the Chauvel Paddington. The show is presented in the original 1920s format starting with the 1920s National Anthem, ads accompanied by a pianola, a comedy short, and the feature. The Moving Picture Show team includes an orchestra, and a foley artist, all led by pianist Bernard Walz. Jan said The Moving Picture Show is a chance to help local musicians to get back to making this quirky show the success it once was. All performers are wearing the original twenty outfits of the era and playing music once part of a library held by The State Theatre. "The music from The State Theatre Collection is now held in Canberra. During COVID I had time to do research into the whole collection and came up with what I could have written a Ph.D. on. It is very special." The Moving Picture Show screens on Saturday, 11 June from 2pm to 5pm at the Civic Theatre, Hurstville Entertainment Centre, 16 Macmahon Street, Hurstville. Tickets: Eventbrite.com Speedy

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/a0b2b8b7-e0bf-4f8d-8a68-f809f0824798.png/r0_44_619_394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg