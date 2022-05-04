For horse or land lovers

latest-news,

Prestige Property Bed 5 | Bath 3 This one of a kind property presents a unique opportunity for people looking for a huge level land with all the facilities to house and care for horses, plus a home with five bedrooms for the family. The largest residential block located on the sought-after Kurnell peninsula is located close to beach and bay on 2971sqm, offering all you need for a great lifestyle. The property features an older home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Situated at the front of the house is a cosy lounge room with fireplace. The large eat-in kitchen has a handy breakfast bar and there is a separate kitchenette at the rear of the home allowing for a self-contained one bedroom flat with large bedroom and ensuite. The horse facilities include a fully approved 150m shed housing four stables and tack room to accommodate your horses or any other use you wish to capitalise on this property. A large 3000 litre water tank ensures good water is available onsite. There are several fenced off areas on the property which have been purpose built for serious horse lovers. Perfect for people looking for a home for family and horses, or plenty of land for off-street parking of vehicles or equipment. Suitable for subdivision (STCA). To be sold with vacant possession and certainly one for the astute buyer. It is located 280m from Kurnell Public School, 1.2km from Bonna Point Boat Ramp and 460m to Silver Beach. Please call to arrange an inspection of this property today!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/b3b29ad1-6a8b-4280-bec0-dfd6356353c4.jpg/r9_200_3866_2379_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg