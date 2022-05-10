Potential plus in Sans Souci

latest-news, Sans Souci property, real estate, potential STCA, Caruana Sans Souci, rent out other, coastal lifestyle, inspect now, two units on one property

House of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 4 Targeting the savvy home buyer or astute developer, this unique offering is one of Sans Souci's most potential-packed opportunities. Consisting of a pair of character-filled single storey double brick semis on deep side-by-side lots, it provides an instant two-in-one revenue stream or a magnificent opportunity to occupy and invest at the same time - the very best of both worlds. The location itself is among this suburb's finest, with leafy bayside parkland views and walking distance to cafes, close to shops, transport, playgrounds and beaches. Myriad options to explore with superb scope for redevelopment (STCA) or live in style with contemporary renovations or a deluxe rebuild. The existing properties are supremely comfortable with functional layouts, gas cooking and heating. Features include high ceilings, polished timber floorboards and a double brick construction. Number 308 on 366.5sqm has separate lounge and dining areas, two neat bathrooms and a massive main bed that faces a spectacular water view through the trees. Also covered entertaining, an outdoor kitchen and rumpus/storage to rear. Number 309 on 455.6sqm with a 12m frontage contains a study, sunroom and a double carport plus side driveway. Enjoy the generous backyard with patio, two sheds and child-friendly lawn. Just footsteps from bus services for Kogarah, Hurstville and Miranda. A premium coastal lifestyle metres to Botany Bay foreshore and path as well as easy access to shops and schools, St George Hospital and Sydney Airport.

