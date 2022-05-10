Luxury reno to large home in Caringbah South

latest-news, House of the week, Caringbah South, real estate, property for sale, Matt Callaghan Prop Cronulla, auction, inspect now, large family home

House of the Week Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 3 Oversized with a luxury renovation, this perfectly positioned family home boasts a huge, sun drenched 898sqm (approx.) block, ultimately designed to comfortably house a large family on private, resort style grounds. Featuring bright, open plan living with a multitude of spaces to retreat to, you'll want to play host to your family and friends in this entertainer. With a versatile floor plan configured for a large family, the property houses three generous living spaces plus six bedrooms including a luxurious master suite that features a his & hers walk-in robe, ensuite with bath and sunny balcony with leafy views. In addition to the bedrooms is a functional home office fitted out with bespoke joinery and private access from the street. Or an opportunity to easily reconfigure the current layout to create self-contained living quarters. Highlight windows flood the interiors with sun whilst the louvres throughout control the breeze. The solar heated mineral pool forms the centrepiece of the yard and is surrounded by a timber sundeck plus outdoor shower. The huge covered alfresco is ready to entertain with a built-in outdoor kitchen featuring barbecue, sink, drinks fridge and TV that flows to a huge level lawn. The renovated stone kitchen is centrally positioned with a walk-in pantry, double oven, plenty of bench space and a view over the lounge and pool. Gated from the street, the home has an oversized double garage with storage and is close to schools, transport, shops, park and marina.

