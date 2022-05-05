Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Thank you to our local heroes

comment,

From late February 2022, Sydney experienced a record-breaking weather event which was declared a Natural Disaster by the Federal and NSW Government in March 2022. I want to thank volunteers at our two NSW SES units, in Hurstville and Kogarah, as well as Georges River Council staff for their outstanding work during the storm, flood and wind events in the recent months. The events in the Georges River Local Government Area (LGA) and surrounds had devastating effects on both residential and community infrastructure. In response, NSW SES' Hurstville and Kogarah units, which are resourced by volunteers, worked tirelessly to respond to community requests for support and assistance. Between late February and late April, the Hurstville and Kogarah units of NSW SES completed 347 jobs, with SES members volunteering over 2,600 hours. During this time, Council's City Operational Services and Customer Service teams provided NSW SES with 24/7 support in managing critical flooding, fallen trees, road and footpath hazards and safety concerns. Council also loaned trucks and trailers to NSW SES, as well as filled and distributed over 100 sandbags. Further to this, Council staff continued to undertake preventative works during periods of torrential rain, responding to safety and damage matters relating to homes, Council buildings, parks, roads and stormwater networks. The dedication of Hurstville and Kogarah SES units and Council's City Operational Services and Customer Service teams throughout the past few months has been exemplary, particularly with the additional pressures of rising COVID-19 cases and isolation requirements. On behalf of Georges River Council, I want to thank NSW SES volunteers and Council staff for going above and beyond in recent months, in order to keep our community safe and our critical infrastructure operating under difficult circumstances. Volunteering not only makes a difference for the community, but also provides volunteers with opportunities to gain valuable experience. I encourage the community to consider joining the almost 4.9 million people in NSW that volunteer, to help make a difference. NSW SES volunteers come from all walks of life, bringing with them many different skills, interests and backgrounds. They are united by the purpose of supporting their communities in times of need. For more information about NSW SES and how to get involved, visit: www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Thank you to our local heroes