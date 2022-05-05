latest-news, archibald prize 2022, tim tszyu, Ksenija Hrnjak

An oil on canvas titled 'Red gloves of Tim Tszyu' by Ksenija Hrnjak is among the finalists in this year's Archibald Prize. Looking for someone inspirational to paint, the Serbian-born artist was introduced by a family friend to professional boxer Tim Tszyu, son of former light middleweight world champion Kostya Tszyu. The artist and athlete discussed the idea of a portrait. But, before committing to painting him, Ms Hrnjak asked if she could watch Tszyu train. She was invited to visit his boxing gym at Rockdale. "Walking into Tim's domain was intoxicating," the first-time finalist said. "Watching him train, seeing his power, precision and energy, left me in no doubt he was my subject. I was instantly motivated and started sketching on my small pad as he sparred with one opponent after another during his two-hour training session." "After speaking with Tim, we settled on an image that best demonstrated his poise, determination and focus. In my mind, Tim's power of persuasion is his red gloves, which I ensured were prominently featured in the final artwork." This year, 1908 entries were received for the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prizes, presented by the Art Gallery of NSW. Given to the best portrait painting, the Archibald Prize is a 'who's who of culture', from politicians to celebrities, sporting heroes to artists. Finalists will be exhibited from May 14 until August 28.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/3992da54-613c-4cd0-99d6-b049a765f18a.jpg/r0_61_734_476_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg