Its not every day the Australian Football coach turns up for training at the U10 SAP squad at Sutherland Sharks FC. It came about after one of the player's fathers, Matthew Hartley, successfully bid for Graham Arnold's help in the Qantas' Points Auction. The online auction was held over five days and Qantas Frequent Flyer members spent 12.3 million points to secure a range of exclusive items and experiences. Hartley's bid for Arnold was placed in the last three seconds. He said he was excited to spend his points on a unique experience that his son's soccer team could enjoy in their local area. Hartley said having first secured this experience for the boys during July of last year's Covid lockdown, there had been a great build-up of excitement. "It was great to see the enthusiasm Graham showed to these young 9 and 10 year old boys." he said "The excitement on their faces showed it all. I couldn't help but notice the boy's Coach - Nick Vass, as well as Graham showed some of the same excitement. "Graham showed true professionalism and even stuck around after the session for some extra photos and autographs. "A huge thanks to Graham, Qantas and Football Australia for helping make lifelong memories." Ten year old Mannix said It was cool to have Graham train them alongside their Coach Nick. "He was really kind to me and gave me lots of tips like always train really hard, keep a positive mindset and block out the background noise" Mannix's team mate Lewis Gordon said Graham was the best and he couldn't wait to tell the kids at school . "We got to do a crossbar challenge and I kicked the ball and hit it with both my kicks so Graham gave me his hat and he even signed it for me." The Sutherland Sharks said it was a great experience for their young players to have the opportunity to participate in a fun training session with the Australian National Coach. Arnold had asked the young team if they all wanted to play for Australia - for an enthusiastic yes. "I am a local junior and played for the Sutherland Sharks, from the U8s up to the 15s."Arnold said "I wore the same shirt as you guys and have represented the country-so can you if you keep up the hard work " Arnold said as he put them through their paces.

