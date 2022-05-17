Bidders for Banks bring diverse field

latest-news,

The Federal seat of Banks is held by the Liberal Party's David Coleman by a margin of 6.3 per cent. Mr Coleman cemented the Liberal Party hold on the seat of Banks at election 2019 increasing his margin from 1.4 per cent and taking it from the Liberal Party's most marginal seat in Sydney. Banks covers 53 square kilometres and includes East Hills, Revesby, Panania, Picnic Point, Padstow, Riverwood, Peakhurst, Penshurst, Lugarno, Mortdale, Oatley, South Hurstville and Allawah. Candidates in order of the ballot draw are: David Coleman, LiberalParty, 48, is a former television executive. He was Asssistant Minister for Finance (2017 to 2018), Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs (2018-2019), Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs (2019 to 2020) and has been Asistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention from 2020. Elouise Cocker, Liberal-Democratic Party Ms Cocker used to work for a small business as a beautician but in 2020 she quit her job in protest, not wanting to enforce the government's mask mandates on her clients. She found herself drawn into politics believing government responses to COVID-19 destroyed the livelihoods of thousands of people. Despite difficulty finding work due to lockdowns and mandates, she now helps run the LDP's Federal Election campaign in NSW. Ms Cocker has decided to run for election to "bring a voice of reason, freedom and good government" back to parliament. Marika Momircevski, United Australia Party Marika Momircevski was born in Sydney to immigrant parents from Macedonia. She completed her Bachelor in Nursing from Sydney University in 1997 and worked as a nurse at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital. She also completed a Masters in Clinical Cardiovascular Nursing. Up until the NSW government's Public Health Order mandating vaccinations for health care workers last year, Ms Momircevski was Clinical Nurse Consultant in cardiology at Bankstown-Lidcombe Hospital. She has been a member of the NSW Nursing Association for 25 years, campaigning for nurses' injustices and rights, and a member of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association for the past 20 years and also served as the union's Branch President at Bankstown Hospital for 10 years. Natalie Hanna, The Greens Natalie Hanna is a geophysicist in business across the mining, construction, transport, energy and water sectors. "I'm a local living along the Georges River in Southern Sydney and as I watch my children grow up, I'm worried about their future unless we take urgent action on climate change," she said. "Parliament is supposed to represent a diverse range of lived experiences, yet the seat of Banks has never elected a woman representative in Canberra. "I have first-hand experience struggling to find available early childhood education when I was re-entering the workforce after having children." She supports free early childhood education. Free TAFE and University are priorites along with a Federal Integrity Commission. Steve Khouw, (non-affiliated) Steve Khouw is the only non-aligned candidate standing in the seat of Banks. A 62 year-old father of three, he has been a coal miner, an engineer, a small business owner, a reality TV star on Australian Survivor and a part-time Deliveroo driver. He studied for a Bachelor of Engineering at the UNSW and and MBA at UTS and ran his own business as a sustainable designer. "The environment is one of my biggest passions and I started a Masters in Environmental Law which has been put on hold for the campaign," he said. Priorities include changes to the Family Law Court which he said is stacked against men. Malcolm Heffernan, Paul Hanson's One Nation Party At the time of going to press, Mr Heffernan's eligibility as a candidate was being reviewed by the AEC. Zhi Soon, Australian Labor Party Zhi Soon, 36, graduated from the Australian National University with a Bachelor of Law and Arts and was ACT Young Australian of the Year. Mr Soon worked for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as a foreign and trade policy officer and served in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012 as an Australian diplomat. He worked at the NSW Department of the Premier and Cabinet and from 2005 to 2008 he was appointed to the NSW Board of Studies. His priorities are more affordable, high quality early childhood education, stronger Medicare, aged care funding, and a Federal Integrity Commission.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/f10ad89f-0eeb-4227-8517-2353b99dbff9.png/r2_0_1047_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

The battle for Banks begins