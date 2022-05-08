latest-news,

Pupils at Miranda North Public School are the latest to be given the opportunity of a project, which encourages them to ride their bikes to and from school. An eight-week long Cycle to School course has been incorporated into PDHPE classes for years 5 and 6. The initiative, which is designed to instill confidence and road safety awareness, was previously trialled successfully at Sutherland North Public School and Woolooware Public School in 2018, with more than 320 students taking part. Sutherland Shire Council and the NSW Department of Education are partners in implementing Cycle to School, which is run by professionals from a local cycling training business. Mayor Carmelo Pesce said, "We hope to see positive results from this year's project to demonstrate the benefits of implementing a permanent educational cycling program in primary schools across Sutherland Shire" Pupils at Miranda North Public School Miranda North Public School Principal Ross Angus said the students were eager to incorporate more cycling opportunities within the school curriculum. "This project has been a long time in the making for our school," he said. "It is also a sign of students having an impact on teaching and learning opportunities, as it was the students who voiced their keen interest in riding bikes initially. "Naturally, there is the physical exercise benefit for the students participating in the practical activities, and riding to and from school, and we are pleased to be able to encourage this health benefit and their cycling interests further." Cr Pesce said the pilot project not only educated young people on road safety awareness and the health and environmental benefits of active transport use, it also aims to break the pattern of young people relying on parents to drive them to school or social activities, over distances that can be cycled or walked. "We're fortunate to live in a community which supports active transport infrastructure and is home to several shared pathways which enable safe cycling," he said. "Provided students are able to cycle, have the support of their parents or carers, and live within a suitable distance to their school, we are eager to encourage more young people to choose active transport."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/3caed6da-8a2b-4fcc-8c47-0f02156e96b0.jpg/r10_579_4484_3107_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg