With their backs to the wall the Sharks have broken a 14-year record by overcoming the loss of a sent-off Will Kennedy to beat the Warriors 29-10 at PointsBet Stadium on a perfect Shire Sunday afternoon. Sharks fullback William Kennedy was sent off for a coat hanger tackle on Reece Walsh in the 17th minute and to make life harder, Jesse Ramien was also binned in the 54th minute for a high shot. A team hasn't won with 12 men since Manly pulled it off against Canberra in 2008. Cronulla drew first blood early with a flashy long range try started by a Ramien break and finished off by Nicho Hynes for a 6-0 lead. Seven minutes later Will Kennedy was sent from the field, enabling the Warriors to strike back through Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. The Warriors scored two tries in the first five minutes Kennedy was off the field but it was all Sharks after that. The Sharks hit the lead before half-time when Teig Wilton finally crashed over the line after 4 sets, giving the home side time to regroup in the sheds with some coach whispering. Cronulla then extended their advantage through Connor Tracey for a six-point lead when Jesse Ramien was sin-binned for a high shot on Euan Aitken. In a defensive masterclass Cronulla didn't concede any points while down to 11 men and when Ramien came back on they extended their lead. The home side came up with 17 unanswered points in the second half to record a huge win against all odds. A team hasn't won with 12 men since Manly pulled it off against Canberra in 2008.

