latest-news, hawkesbury show 2022

Engadine brother and sister, Jacob and Jessica Richards, have won a flutter of ribbons for their creative honey baking skills. The siblings, who are passionate about bee-keeping and bakoing honey treats, won first and second prize for apiculture and baked goods at the Hawkesbury Show this month. Jacob, 13, got first place in 'creamed honey' for his glass-jar concoctions and Jessica, 17, placed first for her honey cake, and second for her honey biscuits and slices. Their skills certainly impressed judges as they won in the adult categories of the competition. Jacob has been learning for craft of bee-keeping for the past two years. This was Jessica's first time (and win) at the show. Jacob also competed at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April. Their younger brother Aaron, was also a contender in the baking category.

