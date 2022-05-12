latest-news, hazelhurst arts centre 2022

A evening under the stars returns to Gymea this month. The family night of entertainment and activities is set to sparkle on May 13, when Hazelhurst Arts Centre hosts a twilight array of musical performances, art making workshops, exhibition tours and market stalls from 6pm-9pm. Gallery spaces will be open late for Hazelhurst At Night, giving people the opportunity to enjoy exhibitions on show, and relax with some art at the end of the work week. ZOOMERS: Outstanding HSC Artworks is sure to impress in the main gallery. This collection of works from HSC 2021 Visual Arts students from across NSW is a highlight. In the Broadhurst Gallery, artist Bec Litvan's exhibition 'The Big Dance', is on. This mixed-media exhibition, inspired by the Soviet Kitsch movement, explores different artistic representations of cancer and includes digital and sculptural works. Guests will also be treated to live performances by Ellen Soffe and Jordan Kenny, while the 'young makers' markets will offer resin jewellery, ceramics, macramé home décor and handmade botanical soaps. Children can get their face painted in a 'frightful face' theme to mark Friday the 13th. In the studios, people of all ages are welcome to take part in two free drop-in art making classes inspired by young artist's works on display in the gallery. Workshop 'Peculiar Props' will be led by artist Anney Bounpraseuth and is inspired by artist Emily Clark's work in 'ZOOMERS' where participants will have an opportunity to create wearable props, such as replicas of artist Frida Kahlo's headband, Van Gogh's ear or Salvador Dali's moustache. The second workshop available in the studios will be 'Ghostly Monoprints' with artist Louisa Chircop. Drawing inspiration from artist Claire Weiss's work in 'ZOOMERS', participants will explore printing processes for imagery and typography. Those eager to see more of 'ZOOMERS' can join the free 10 minute tours, commencing from the main gallery, to gain a deeper insight to the works of these artists. Sutherland Shire Mayor, Carmelo Pesce said thousands of people have enjoyed Hazelhurst At Night since its inception in 2014. "Many residents and visitors are familiar with how inviting and vibrant Hazelhurst is during the day, but during the evening it really comes alive, which is why these events have always drawn great interest," he said. "Whether you're eager to take a tour of some of the gallery's latest exhibitions, learn a new skill at one of the drop-in workshops, sit back and listen to live entertainment or enjoy dinner in the gardens, you'll find plenty to discover at this event."

