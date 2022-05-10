Ramsgate RSL and Club Engadine vote to amalgamate

latest-news,

Members of Ramsgate RSL Club and Club Engadine RSL have voted to amalgamate. Ramsgate RSL members voted unanimously for the proposal on Sunday, 1st May following a similar result at an earlier meeting by members of Club Engadine RSL. The Ramsgate RSL Group consists of Ramsgate RSL, Fingal Bay Sports Club and Club Heathcote with a total of 22,804 members. Club Engadine RSL has more than 10,000 members. The Ramsgate RSL amalgamation with Club Engadine RSL now needs to be ratified by the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) before becoming official. "This amalgamation sees two strong clubs join forces with the eye on the future, built on a strong foundation of tradition and respect," Ramsgate RSL president Sallianne Faulkner said. "The Board is delighted with the result of our General meeting held on May 1st with our members voting unanimously to proceed with the amalgamation with Club Engadine RSL,"she said. "The community of Engadine values honouring the traditions of the past, as we do, and we look forward to building on these strengths together. "We are excited for the next stage in the growth and development of all our community clubs for our valued members; Ramsgate RSL, Fingal Bay Sports Club, Club Heathcote and Club Engadine RSL. "I warmly welcome Club Engadine RSL members and look forward to sharing a united future with them," she said. Last year, Club Engadine RSL purchased an adjoining property for $2.25 million allowing it to embark on a major renovation and expansion of its premises on Old Princes Highway.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/83bb6c7d-ec76-403c-8549-4f18cee614a3.jpeg/r0_393_4032_2671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg