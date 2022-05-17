Outstanding opportunity in Port Hacking

latest-news, Port Hacking, Greg Gilbert RE Cronulla, real estate, auction, house for sale, inspect now, charming home, property

Prestige Property Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 3 Offered to the market for the first time in over 70 years, this charming residence provides a rare opportunity to create your dream home on 803sqm. Located on a highly sought-after street within the peninsula, the property presents majestic views of Port Hacking from its elevated setting. Superbly located, its ultimate lifestyle setting is just moments to local village shops, popular Lilli Pilli Public School and Wally's Wharf boat ramp facilities. It's close to amenities, within a 10 minute drive of Caringbah Station, Westfield Miranda and beautiful Cronulla Beaches. The home features a prized north to front aspect plus a private sun-drenched courtyard. There is optional dual living, including a huge living area with kitchenette. The separated master bedroom showcases tranquil water and tree lined vistas - views you won't tire of. A well presented kitchen offers plentiful storage as well as a casual dine-in option - handy for families with children. Beautifully planted and serene established gardens, lawns and grounds complete the picture. Set back from the street, enjoy the quiet and peaceful surroundings. A secure triple lock-up garage with workshop and ample driveway parking round it all off. Scenic walking trails to Lilli Pilli Point Reserve and Lilli Pilli Baths are perfect for relaxation and exercise. There is exciting scope to redesign this house to make the most of current outlook and view.

