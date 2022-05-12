Brighton-Le-Sands gets into the swing this weekend

latest-news,

Bayside Council's two-day Streets Alive Festival on Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands this weekend features some of the best established and emerging jazz, blues and swing bands Australia has to offer. Many of them have played at some of the biggest music festivals like the Manly Jazz and Blues Fest and Wollongong Blues Festival. They include Monsieur Camembert, the five-piece Gypsy fusion band who have won three ARIA Music Awards. Bay Street and the Brighton foreshore will come alive with music, street art, sand sculptures and lots of live entertainment on the 14th and 15th of May from 9am to 10pm. The festival is part of the State Government's Open Streets program to bring communities together to celebrate and support local businesses after the COVID-19 lockdown. Bay Street will be closed off to all traffic, transforming it into a vibrant community hub with ice-skating, an open air cinema and live entertainment," Councillor Curry said. Local street artists will transform surrounding alleyways and The Boulevard car park into works of art. Visitors to the festival will be able to stroll along the foreshore from Bay Street to the Kyeemagh Farmers Market and inspect sculptures carved from the sand. Program details are: Saturday, May 14: 10.00am 11.30am, Community Bands 1.00pm - 1.45pm Swing Attack! 2.00pm - 2.45pm The Future Today 3.00pm - 3.45pm Butcherbird Jazz Trio 4.00pm - 4.45pm The Subterraneans 5.00pm - 5.45pm Eamon Dilworth's Crawfish Po'boys 6.30pm - 7.10pm Clayton Doley's Bayou Billabong 7.30pm 8.10pm The Continental Blues and BoOGaLoO Party 8.30pm 9.15pm Jo Fabro Sunday: 10.00am - 11.30am Community Bands 12.00pm - 12.45pm Paris City Cowboys 1.00pm - 1.45pm Blue Rhythm Band 2.00pm - 2.45pm Gregg Arthur with the Andrew Dickeson Trio 3.00pm - 3.45pm Beliza 4.00pm - 4.45pm James Ryan's Soul Jazz Express 5.00pm - 5.45pm Jaudyn and Joe 6.00pm - 6.40pm Dylan Reisch and the Goodmonster 7.00pm - 8.00pm Monsieur Camembert.

