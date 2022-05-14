Crime writer Garry Disher at Hurstville Library

latest-news,

One of Australia's leading crime writers, Garry Disher will appear at the Hurstville Library as part of the Sydney Writers' Festival. Garry Disher has promoted the popularity of Australian crime fiction through works such as The Stencil Man, Consolation, Kill Shot and Bitter Wash Road. He has won The Ned Kelly Award for Crime Fiction in 2007, 2010, 2021, and the Life Achievement Award in 2018, and has also won the Crime Novel of hte Year in Germany on several occasions. Garry Disher will be in conversation with Suzanne Leal discussing his latest book,The Way It Is Now. The novel tells the story of Charlie Deravin whose mother went missing 20 years ago near the family beach shack. Now Charlie's back, living in the shack, on disciplinary leave from his job with the police and permanent leave from his marriage. After two decades worrying away at the mystery of his mother's disappearance, he's run out of leads. Then the remains of two people are found - and the past comes crashing in on Charlie. Details: Thursday, 19 May 2022, Hurstville Library and Service Centre, Corner of Queens Road and Dora Street, Hurstville, 6:30pm - 7:30pm. Cost, free Registrations and More Information, Bookings are online. For further information, please call 9330 6111.

