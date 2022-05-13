latest-news, celebrity chefs, Colin Fassnidge, Manu Feildel, ClubsNSW, Cronulla RSL memorial Club, 2022 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards

Four Sutherland Shire clubs are competing for the honour of serving up the best club meal in NSW. Celebrity chefs Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel were on hand when the 2022 Your Local Club Perfect Plate Awards were launched at Cronulla RSL Memorial Club. The Cronulla club's Watergrill restaurant is one of 160 clubs which has entered. ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis said the awards were designed to highlight the quality and diversity of club food. Participating clubs, the dishes they have nominated and the members' price include: Club patrons will decide the winner, and can win prizes while doing so. Up until Sunday June 19, members and guests are encouraged to visit participating clubs, taste the Perfect Plate dish on offer and give it a score out of five by scanning the eatery's unique QR code or filling out a simple paper form. While diners can only vote for each Perfect Plate dish once, they are encouraged to taste as many competition dishes at as many clubs as possible to boost their chances of winning a prize. A $100 dining voucher will be given away every day of the competition and the two diners who vote for the most Perfect Plate dishes will each win a 'foodie getaway' for two valued at over $3000. Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel are Perfect Plate ambassadors and travel to participating clubs around NSW promoting the awards. "It's been a tough period for the hospitality industry, and the best way we can help is to get back into clubs and try some great food," Fassnidge said. "People want to catch up with friends and family, have a good meal and not spend a million dollars. "The Perfect Plate dishes are cooked by your locals - and what better place is there to support than your local club?" Manu said he would be the lookout for "simple" dishes that highlight "delicious local produce". The 13 clubs that receive the highest average score for their dishes based on patron ratings will be crowned the winner of their respective region. There will also be three state-wide winners announced in the small, medium and large club categories.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/40dcdaa3-eddd-45e4-aad1-93d320c309d2.jpg/r3_224_5313_3224_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg