The Gymea Junior Rugby League Club has been a vital part of the Sutherland Shire community since their founding year in 1962 Known as "The Gorillas", they are one of the largest clubs in the Shire with over 600 players and 49 teams from Under 6 to Open Age Rugby League, Girls and Mens O35 League tag,playing out of their Corea rd home ground. To celebrate the club is holding a 60 Year Anniversary Dinner at the Tradies Club on Saturday June 11 . Tickets at :gymeajrlfc.com

