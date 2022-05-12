latest-news, nsw government family domestic violence

Women and their children who fall victim to domestic and family violence have been given a funding boost. The NSW Government has announced a $426 million commitment across four years to establish new refuges. Expressions of interests for grants and funding are now open. Oatley MP Mark Coure says this landmark investment will help provide a safe space for women and children across the state, with refuges acting as a safe-haven for potentially thousands of women. "These refuges are set to offer a secure and safe environment for women and children in desperate situations. I urge local organisations to apply for funding to assist in delivering these important resources to the local community," Mr Coure said. "This roll out is part of the NSW Government's commitment to provide victim-survivors with the opportunity to rebuild their life in facilities tailored specifically to their needs." Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence, Natalie Ward says this is the single largest investment in the state's history to address domestic abuse. "No one should live their life in fear, but all too often women stay in violent relationships because they feel they have nowhere to go," Minister Ward said. "Our record investment shows we are sending a strong message that enough is enough. Women who make the courageous decision to leave an abusive partner can feel secure." Self-contained accommodation will be provided alongside services including counselling, legal assistance, and education and employment support. The sites may also feature meeting rooms, audio-visual equipment for court appearances, communal kitchens, and playgrounds. Details

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/50a431eb-3d6d-4002-8465-bb8aaaa32312.jpg/r0_408_4231_2799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg