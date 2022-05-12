community, cronulla memory walk & jog 2022

There's still time to register for the Cronulla Memory Walk & Jog event, which picks up pace on May 15 at Don Lucas Reserve. Raising funds for Dementia Australia, this popular community venture is calling on the community to tie their laces. Dementia Australia Chief Executive Maree McCabe is encouraging as many Cronulla residents to support the event. "We are so lucky to have enjoyed such outstanding community support at our Memory Walk & Jog events across the country over the years. This support has allowed us to bring the event to an ever-growing number of locations," Ms McCabe said. "As we prepare to host the Memory Walk & Jog to Cronulla, we hope everyone will consider joining us to raise our national target of $1.7 million, which we hope to achieve through the participation of 11,500 people across the series." The Cronulla event is one of 19 scheduled at various locations around the nation in 2022. Participants can register as an individual or an entire team, to remember a loved one with dementia, or in support of a loved one who is living with the condition. "The course is family-friendly, and no matter your age or level of fitness we encourage you to participate and join in the fun. Everyone is welcome, and together we can make the world look brighter for people with dementia," Ms McCabe said. There are still spots available for the 3km, 8km or timed 8km course. A COVID-19-safe plan has been tailored for each event, and will be adapted as needed. Details

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/660683de-0763-4f88-9e31-d595a380a632.jpeg/r0_104_2048_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg