Baby bundles that have been delivered to new parents across NSW have had extra help from a community group. People with a disability who are employed by Civic Disability Services helped pack and prepare the gifts for families. These essential items are given to parents following the birth of their child. Valued at an estimated $300, each bundle includes a sleeping bag, play and change mats, muslin wrap, bath thermometer, baby toothbrush, breast pads, first aid kit, Australian children's books, wash cloth, baby wipes, hand sanitiser and barrier cream, along with a selection of NSW Health printed resources that complement the Blue Book. More than 300,000 have been provided to families in public and maternity private hospitals, or directly to homes for babies born at home, since the initiative began in January 2019. The Baby Bundle is part of the NSW Government's $157 million parenting package, including more midwives and child and family health nurses, investment in testing and treatments for children's diseases, and practical and emotional support to parents. In 2018, Civic won the contract to deliver the bundles. Its social enterprise is designed to offer a wide range of employment opportunities to those with disability, supporting NDIS participants to access learning opportunities, develop new skills and progress their careers, often into open employment. The labour force participation rate for people of working age with disability is 53 per cent, compared with 84 per cent of people without disability. General Manager of Civic Industries, Peter Moore, says the initiative provides meaningful employment for people with disabilities in an inclusive workplace. "We're delighted that, in partnering with organisations such as NSW Government, we have been able to expand our impact over the past few years, increasing our workforce and offering secure employment and therefore better financial outcomes for people with disabilities in our local community," Mr Moore said. "I love working on the baby bundle," Barbara, who has worked on the contract for the past few years, said. "I have even been able to visit the hospitals to help hand out the bag to new mums which was lots of fun."

