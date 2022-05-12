latest-news,

Nikita Tszyu kept the families fight momentum going forward with a stunning first round victory over Mason Smith last week in Newcastle. It took Nikita Tszyu all of two minutes to record a devastating TKO victory over Mason Smith in the Paul Gallen-Kris Terzievski,co-main event. Smith had said pre fight that Tszyu had the opportunity simply because of his last name and that a fight against him was simply too premature . Smith found out early that Tszyu was not there just on merit, when the 24-year-old stopped him in the first and earned his second win as a professional. In a complete domination Tszyu dropped Smith to the canvas early and he just survived the referee's count. Tszyu continued to pound Smith until the referee brought an end to the proceedings as the crowd rose to its feet to celebrate the third member of the legendary boxing family enjoying his special moment in Newcastle. Nikita, said he would have liked to have had a chance to showcase his skills for a longer period of time. "I was hoping to get six rounds out of this and really pick up the pace in the final rounds. But he came in with the bombs so I just had to trade with him. "I just want to keep improving. I still thought I copped a few shots that I shouldn't have. There was still a lot of mistakes I made. "Im proud of where I am, it's still all baby steps really. "There's so much more to improve on, just got to keep focusing." Nikita's brother Tim said he had told everyone what would happen. " I told everyone! Wait 'til he starts knocking everyone out . Give him some time, he'll be knocking the whole division out in Australia - except for me!" In the main event ,Paul Gallen said he may be done with boxing after his loss. " I felt it today," the former NRL star said.

