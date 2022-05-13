comment,

This week is National Volunteering Week, and I'd like to take the opportunity torecognise all the dedicated volunteers in the Georges River community. I am grateful for the vital work that volunteers across our community provide. They help us build and maintain our green and vibrant spaces and create a better community for us all. Georges River Council offers community members the opportunity to help us care for our local bushland while building connections with like-minded people. If you are passionate about our local environment, I urge you to take up this great opportunity. Our Bushcare volunteers help manage bushland in the Georges River area in a number of ways, including assisting our local flora to flourish to their full potential, managing the invasion of garden species and noxious weeds, and managing vandalism, tree poisoning and feral animals. It is also an opportunity for you to learn new skills, including how to care for indigenous native flora and creating habitats for our native fauna. Training and supervision is provided as well as all the necessary tools and equipment. If you are interested in caring for our local bushland, please visit georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Council/Volunteering or contact us at bushcare@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au. Again, I'd like to thank all our community members who volunteer in the Georges River area and beyond. I am grateful for your hard work and dedication.

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Join our community volunteers to help care for our local bushland