latest-news,

Work has started on a new fitness park, which will include a full-size basketball court, in Don Lucas Reserve at Wanda. Sutherland Shire Council says the shared, multi-purpose precinct will encourage active social engagement and community participation. The scope of works involves: "We are excited about the new basketball court tiles which will provide bounce and cushioning similar to the comfort of a hardwood court," a council statement said. "With an open top design they have a quick-drying porous finish, excellent weather resistance and good drainage. "Additionally, they offer significant noise reduction." Community consultation on the project began in late 2020 and a detailed design was completed in October 2021. Work is expected to be completed in August this year, weather permitting. Some parts of the reserve have been closed for the duration of the project. The existing exercise equipment (north of amenities) will remain open until decommissioning at the end of the construction works. The fitness equipment south of the amenities will remain open. Don Lucas Reserve will remain open and available for recreational and fitness activities during these works. This project is fully funded by the council from general revenue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/787e3e27-17da-47ff-b446-c259774f4eb7.jpg/r34_0_884_480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg