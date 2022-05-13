Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: New recruits on the beat keeping our Shire safe

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

We're fortunate in NSW to have more than 17,000 men and women serving in the NSW Police Force, committed to keeping our local communities safe. Our men and women in blue put their lives on the line every day, going above and beyond to protect and serve the community. Making sure our State continues to be serviced by a world class police force, focused on community safety and the prevention of crime, is one of the NSW Government's highest priorities. In 2019, the NSW Government committed a record $583 million to recruit an additional 1500 police officers over four years - the biggest increase in three decades. This week, I had the honour of welcoming five of our state's newest police recruits as they began their first day on the beat in the Sutherland Shire Police Area Command. The five probationary constables were sworn in as police officers on 29 April, after completing their training at the NSW Police Force Academy in Goulburn. They're part of the Class 352, which will see 202 new frontline police (142 men and 60 women) hitting the ground in communities around NSW over the coming weeks. Thank you to each and every one these new recruits for making the courageous decision to serve as police officers. I also acknowledge their achievements in completing the eight months of training at the Police Academy. To the five new recruits joining the Sutherland Shire Police Area Command - congratulations and welcome to the Shire. I wish you every success in your policing career.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/b3f5ef28-3cd8-401d-a6fe-8d6ec96c1fab.jpeg/r8_247_2923_1894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg