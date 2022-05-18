Linda's date with destiny

latest-news,

"I think I've held the government to account," said Linda Burney looking back over the past three years as the Federal Member for Barton. This was in her role as Shadow Minister for Families and Social Services and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians. In her previous portfolio of Shadow Minister for Human Services she started to expose the government on the problems with Robodebt. "We have really held the social services space particularly in deeming rates for senior Australians," she said. "We support the modest increase to JobSeeker and we've made a commitment to the issue of poverty . "Labor has a number of measures to ease the pressures of the cost of living including fees for childcare, reducing electricity prices and measures around the debate about minimum wages. "This has been a very important part of the past three years." The first Aboriginal woman to be elected to the Australian House of Representatives, in her role Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, Ms Burney has continued to push on the issue of a referendum to entrench an Indigenous voice in the Constitution. "We had adopted the Uluru Statement in full which includes constitutional reform and the establishment of Makarrata Commission which would have two jobs - to oversee a national process of truth-telling and to oversee a process of agreement and treaty-making. "We would like to see the establishment of a Voice in Parliament. This is important to me. I would like to see it in our first term. I think it is possible. It will require a successful referendum. And that's going to require an education campaign. The Australian public rightly would need to know what they are voting for, what the structure of the Voice would be. And that would be one of my highest priorities if I am the Minister, in consulting with the appropriate communities and people on what the structure might be. "If we are not successful on the 21st of May this would still remain on my agenda. We will still keep pursuing it." Apart from her portfolio responsibilities, she has continued to participate broadly in the Barton community. Last Sunday she attended the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima and caught up with the Nepalese community in the afternoon. She said the ethnic diversity of Barton proved to be a real positive during the pandemic. On Friday she was involved in launching Labor's anti-racism policy. "I don't think the government is even thinking along those lines," she said. "I've worked very hard to be a good member for Barton. Issues around the environment are very important to people in Barton, along with integrity within government. One of our highest priorities would be to establish an integrity commission. "We have a lot of inquiries on issues to do with Centrelink. Everyone is finding the cost of living challenging. There was a lot of underlying poverty in the area. I think the pandemic showed that it was there. "In the the last election we had a nine per cent informal vote. I think a lot had to do was that the Federal election wasn't long after a state election. "In a state election you can vote one above the line but in the federal election everyone has to fill out every box in the House of Representativess and at least six above the line in the Senate. "We are working to educate people on making sure they know how fill-out the ballot paper and make their vote count."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/31c163f6-564e-4ccb-bb70-632d43d8a252.jpg/r0_133_2008_1268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg