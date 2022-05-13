latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate woman missing from Hurstville. Ming Hsuan Yu, aged 34, was last seen leaving her home on Gloucester Road, Hurstville about 10pm on Monday 25 April 2022. She was driving a grey Toyota Corolla with NSW registration plates BPE22W. When Ming failed to return home and could not be located, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified yesterday (Thursday 12 May 2022), and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Ming's welfare as her disappearance is out of character. She is described as being of Asian appearance, about 160cm to 165cm tall, of medium build, with a fair complexion, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing violet, pink and black coloured striped long-sleeved shirt, dark grey jeans and reading glasses. Anyone with information regarding Ming's whereabouts, or who may have seen her car, is urged to contact either St George police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/9da6421b-5299-4df3-848f-84c6a99da51c.jpg/r0_198_3888_2395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Appeal to find woman missing from Hurstville