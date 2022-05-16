latest-news,

A man missing for two days at Heathcote was located in bushland. Peter Elwin, a 76-year-old man, was last seen at an aged care home on The Avenue at about 11am on Friday, May 13. Police were alerted when he failed to return and could not be located or contacted. Sutherland Police, PolAir and the Dog Unit conducted searches at Heathcote, focusing on both residential areas and the Royal National Park. Police were joined by the SES, RFS and National Parks and Wildlife. Just before 7.30am on Sunday morning, a member of the public found him in bushland. He was assessed by NSW Ambulance paramedics for dehydration and exposure. He was taken to St George Hospital for treatment. Sutherland Shire Police Area Command Duty Officer, Inspector Gary Ford thanked the public for their assistance. "This is a great outcome and a relief for all emergency services involved in the search." Insp Ford said. There were concerns for his welfare because he has dementia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/f6a4ad67-76f0-405f-9746-26fe05d59743.jpg/r0_125_451_380_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man missing from Heathcote found in bushland