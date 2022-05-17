latest-news,

St George District Netball Association is back on their new courts at their West Botany Street Rockdale home and are into round six of their winter competition. They have been providing both competitive and social netball competitions to Bayside and Georges River council areas for over 70 Years. St George Netball club secretary Lara Mina said its the first full season since the club got their new courts. "We have 11 clubs competing this year and our post COVID recovery is going okay," she said Next in line at their West Botany Courts home is a refurbishment on the amenities block and a new canteen. On Saturday, June 4 the St George Netball club will be hosting an exhibition match between the club's first Senior State Titles Open Men's team competing against the Illawarra Open Men's team. This is preceding the first ever Men's NSW State Title. Netball NSW announced that the 2022 HART Junior and Senior State Titles will include male divisions for the first time in 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/ae417ef8-92c6-4855-96c9-8accd5d99052.jpg/r0_268_5315_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg