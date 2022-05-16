latest-news,

Dragons forward Josh McGuire wasn't the only casualty out of Saturday's Magic Round clash against the Titans in Brisbane. McGuire in his 250th game failed to finish and will have scans when he gets back to Sydney. In a game the Red V should have won, little separated the two teams in a tight contest but just as it looked like St George Illawarra were finishing the strongest, Gold Coast prop Jarrod Wallace crashed over for a try to force the game to extra time and Isaako scored the match winner. Young St George Illawarra fullback Tyrell Sloan was also recalled after six weeks in the NSW Cup and his duel with the rival fullback was one highlight. However, Sloan did produce a number of errors late in the match, as did fellow rookie Talatau Amone, who fumbled an attempted field goal by Toby Sexton to give the Titans their final shot at winning. Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said even though they lost he couldn't have been prouder of their effort. "We took a real beating in the first 25 minutes, they had about 15 sets to our three or four. That drained us a lot. "We just found a way to keep inviting them back in. We should've gone up by eight and controlled the ball. It's a hard one to endeavour, we've just got to get better." Now the Dragons welcome the Warriors to Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday. The match at Kogarah will double as a tribute to John Raper, one of four members of St George who were awarded Immortal status.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/f11b913a-9759-4799-8698-3570f7f679cb.jpg/r0_216_5315_3219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg