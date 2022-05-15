Saints salute 2010 victory

latest-news,

St George District RLFC will host a 10-year celebration dinner of St George Illawarra's 2010 premiership win on Friday, June 3. Hurstville's Club Central will host the cocktail event from 6:45pm, where the excitement of the 2010 grand final victory will be re-lived by Dragons squad members. Tables of 10 are available for $135 per person, which includes a three course meal and drinks package. The Dragons reached the grand final in their first season in 1999, losing to the Melbourne Storm. In 2010, the Dragons won their second successive minor premiership and then won the 2010 NRL Grand Final against the Sydney Roosters 32-8 at ANZ Stadium. They then won the 2011 World Club Challenge, beating Wigan 21-15 in the UK. For information email Steve Edge :sedge@stgeorgedragons.com.au