In a tough and tight encounter the NPL NSW Men's Round 11 saw Manly United defeat Rockdale Ilinden in a game that was decided by a first half penalty. With plenty to play for,Rockdale had just climbed to the top of the congested NPL league ladder and all the lead teams were fighting to separate themselves from the chasing pack. It was always going to be a hard ask for the Suns to keep their recent unbeaten record intact with some key injuries to players and the result knocked Rockdale off the top spot on the ladder. The game was an even affair until Manly United took the lead in the 20th minute. Manly's Kieran Paull had charged into the area before being brought down from behind and referee Adrian Arndt had no hesitation in awarding the visitors the spot kick. Bruno Mendes stepped up and dispatched it calmly sending the home side keeper Bradasevic the wrong way. In the final minutes Rockdale almost scored when an acute but deflected cross by Urosevski was cleared off the line by an alert Paull. Coach Steve Zoric was philosophical about the defeat that came against a well prepared Manly side. "It's a frustrating result after nine games undefeated," he said. "Well done to Manly because they came out and played a good game. "We had our chances and were pushing for it, but they defended very well. "The ball didn't fall for us at times but I have to congratulate Manly for playing a good game. "We'll just move on and look towards our next game against Blacktown, adjust a few things during the week and keep charging towards the top of the table." At Rockdale's last home game, the Federal Member for Barton, the Honourable Linda Burney made a pledge on behalf of an Albanese ALP Government for $1.3m to build a new pavilion including female specific change rooms and a gym. Rockdale President Dennis Loether said they hopes this project becomes a reality. "This much needed piece of infrastructure will greatly assist all of our players and in particular our growing number of girls team as we strive to secure a girls SAP licence and women's NPL licence."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/5f9d80f9-1673-4a77-b15f-a65f1c58f376.jpg/r0_462_5091_3338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg