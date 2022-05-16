latest-news,

It was all red and white as St George District Athletics Club celebrated 100 years at their Scarborough Park clubhouse and they now join with Rugby League ,Cricket and Hockey in celebrating their jubilee. The St George District Amateur Athletic Club was formed at Hurstville on Monday, March 7, 1921 and called the 'Hurstville Harriers'. The first race was held on a wet day on Saturday, April 2, 1921. The course was a 21/2 mile scratch road course from Hurstville Post Office along Forest Road to Carlton, and return and was won by the clubs longest serving official Alleyn Gainsford. It is a grassroots club where everyone is welcome. Club member and former Minister for Sport, Mark Arbib, said the St George club is part of the local community. "Everyone can be involved in Athletics, there are no barriers and a place for all." Patron Ron Gribble, the lifeblood of the club, said it was hard to put 100 years of history on one sheet of paper. Ron said St George's greatest competitor was world record holder Albie Thomas, who won seven NSW and four Australian (1961-1965) one mile titles straight. "Everything was centered around Albie's training-he was the best athlete," Ron said Thomas went to three olympics and broke two world records, breaking the two mile world record over Herb Elliot in 8.32 in Ireland. Albie Thomas was a little man who thought big. He was nicknamed the Phantom because you wouldn't see him until the final sprint. Albie's wife Nola was there and their daughter Robyn said she did actually grew up at the club. Oldest living club member George Gedge (92) ,won a gold medal in the Auckland 1950 Empire Games in the 4x400 yard relay. George said Australia had a great final runner and all they had to do was set him up. "I just ran like a bat out of hell," he said. "I did learn an important lesson in the 440 yard hurdles. "In the final I thought I was going to win but hit a hurdle and fell flat on my face. "I walked off the track and didn't finish. I tell young athletes now, always get up and finish no matter how you feel." Ron mentioned multitudes of great athletes who wore the red and white including modern runners like Daniel Batman, John Andrews and Ben St Lawrence. Three club officials Dennis Jolliffe, Alan Staples and Ron Gribble were presented with the Australian platinum service medal for a combined 140 years plus of service. This week on Saturday, May 21- the St George District Athletics Club will be hosting the 109th edition of the Novice Cross Country Championship of NSW.

