Whilst the NRL Cronulla Sharks were making Magic round a tragic round for their supporters, local rugby league was all systems go. From NRL first grade to the U6's and O'35's in men and women's tackle and tag, there is a game for all. A new entity for Sutherland Shire teams is their inclusion in the Mojo Homes Illawarra Cup competition. The Mojo Homes Illawarra Cup has a new and exciting competition this year with the return of Helensburgh and the addition of two Sutherland Shire teams - Cronulla Caringbah and De La Salle . They join Thirroul Butchers, Corrimal Cougars, Western Suburbs, Collegians, and Dapto Canaries to form an eight team competition. The newest local derby drew a good crowd to Cronulla High School on a rare perfectly sunny day which saw the away team De La come out on top 20-6. It was close game running into the second half at 6-6 with Caringbah star players Michael Lichaa and Chase Stanley out injured. Tries to Chaz Jarvis, Ethan Cocco, Sione Afemui and Wyndham Peachey for De La shut down the Sharks with Dean Rajinoski scoring for the home team. The result leaves De La sitting in second place on the ladder with two wins from two games played. De La Salle celebrates its 60th and Cronulla Caringbah its 90th anniversary this year, joining Illawarra's first grade competition is a fitting way to commemorate history. Further north, the out-of-sorts NRL Sharks were intent on ruining some history with a 30-10 capitulation to Canberra in Magic Round at Suncorp Stadium. Cronulla started the match creatively with a short kick-off working in their favour, but it was all one-way traffic against them after that as the Raiders raced to a 20-0 lead and the game was lost. The Sharks had no answers in attack and looked lost without Nicho Hynes in the halves after he moved to fullback with Will Kennedy suspended. Coach Fitzgibbon said they gave them a few chances in the second half but their execution was off in the end. "I felt like they out-competed us and were a bit more physical than us." The Sharks can now look for plan B and will return to the sunshine state to take on the Titans at Cbus on Sunday.

