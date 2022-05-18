latest-news, Kogarah Miranda metro, mass transit system, Sutherland Shire Council, Public Transport Strategy

Sutherland Shire Council will press the state government to expedite a new metro line between Miranda and Kogarah. The project was included in the government's long term planning strategy, released in 2019, and categorised as "beyond 20 years" and "visionary". However, the council's draft Public Transport Strategy 2022-32, which will soon be exhibited for 28 days for public comment, puts the Miranda-Kogarah metro at the top of a list of key infrastructure projects to be advocated to the government. Next on the list is to "investigate the viability of providing a location for commuters from the western parts of the shire to park and catch shuttle buses to public transport interchanges". The council's other priorities include: A report by council staff says, "There is no doubt 'car is king' in Sutherland Shire but it is a kingdom which is ultimately unsustainable". "At the heart of the strategy is improving the attractiveness of public transport, and the public areas around transport hubs, as a transport mode of choice. "This will be achieved most effectively through personal choice by the transport user based on the customer experience rather than regulatory compulsion by governments. "The biggest challenge overall for the Public Transport Strategy is that council is not the primary service provider, being an NSW government role, for transportation. "This means advocacy is the primary tool to effect positive change. "Around transport hubs and bus routes, council has a more direct role in support infrastructure in the form of footpaths, street lighting, bus stops and bus shelters. "The support infrastructure can influence the customer experience."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/3cbf2d49-fc58-485c-bd04-278089fd0f55.jpg/r1352_1219_4697_3109_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg