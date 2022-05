latest-news,

A man who went missing from Penshurst has been found safe and well. At about 3am on May 18, officers patrolling City Road, Chippendale, located Milison (Mick) Todorovic, 77, sitting at a bus stop. Mr Todorovic, who has several serious health conditions, was reported missing on Monday morning. Police thank the community for its assistance.

Missing Penshurst man found