Georges River Council has released its Community Strategic Plan, to guide the council over the next ten years for the delivery of services. The Plan has been developed by the community with the feedback and suggestions they have made. Georges River Council Mayor Nick Katris said, "It's now time to check what Council have captured on behalf of the community to ensure The Plan reflects our aspirations and expectations in Georges River. "It is important for residents, businesses, sporting, and service groups to have a look at The Plan and make sure it captures what they want us to work together to achieve. A true Community Strategic Plan is designed and delivered through partnerships and community participation." The Plan outlines high levels goals for Georges River like: Some of the outcomes the community want, like greening our area and developing a new library in the Western part of the local government area, are delivered through strong partnerships and the community working together. To work together we need to have the same agenda and the Plan clearly sets out that agenda for a resilient and liveable Georges River. This last opportunity for feedback on The Plan closes on 26 May 2022. It will then go to the June meeting of Georges River Council. For more information and to have your say, visit Council's Your Say section of the website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/d4fc68f1-dfce-49de-af4b-c92f06ef200f.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Georges River Council's community plan for the next 10 years