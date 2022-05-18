latest-news,

House of the Week Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Live the easy life in comfort and style in this spacious sun-drenched three-bedroom villa home just a short walk to everything Oatley has to offer. Enjoy the villa's homely feel with its pretty facade and lovely street presence, covered front verandah, a side drive leading to a large double garage, an enormous courtyard with oodles of room for entertaining and established gardens capturing all day sunshine. Take pleasure in living in a friendly neighbourhood with an easy, flat walk to Oatley village shops, supermarket, cafes, medical and professional services as well as nearby parks, schools and transport. This single level, low-maintenance home with its superb location may just be the one you've been dreaming of. All three double bedrooms have built-in robes, the master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and lovely bay window. The spacious, fully tiled main bathroom has a separate shower and bath while the open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area flows through glass sliding doors to the rear sunny deck with a roll down blind. The huge paved entertainer's courtyard with a clothesline and landscaped gardens has gated access to the front common grassed area. The large double side by side garage has internal access and an auto door. Other features include a dishwasher, ducted air-conditioning and a spacious internal laundry with a door to the rear deck. This property is perfect for downsizers and young families alike. Call PRD Oatley today for an inspection, you won't be disappointed.

